Claxton Bay boy, 16, charged with manslaughter

File photo

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Claxton Bay has been charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition in connection with the death of Tamika Griffith.

A police release Friday stated that the teen was charged on Thursday following advice from deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.

Police said that at 2.50 pm on Tuesday February 9, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Sookoo Trace in Claxton Bay. Officers found Griffith gasping for breath on a brown wooden couch with a gunshot wound to the head. The teen suspect was also at the scene.

Insp Ramlogan retrieved one spent bullet casing in the living room and handed it over to PC Mahadeo.

PC Mahadeo and WPC Alexander took Griffith to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died while receiving treatment at 4.10 pm. The boy was interviewed and released pending further investigations. He was rearrested on February 24 and subsequently charged.