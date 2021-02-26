Bridge over troubled waters

THE ANNOUNCEMENT of Lennox Sealy as the new CEO of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) suggests major changes are in store.

It would appear the Government has decided to give WASA one last chance and Mr Sealy’s mandate is to spring new life into an entity that a Cabinet-appointed committee has found to be “an unproductive, unresponsive” behemoth.

Mr Sealy is not only chairman but will now also be CEO and executive director. This concentration of power suggests the State feels the best way to deal with WASA’s wastage, corruption and inefficiency is from within.

That’s a lot to place on the shoulders of one official.

It is hard to understand the roundabout way WASA reform is being handled. The committee’s report, completed before Christmas, is to be published next week. That has not stopped ministers from previewing snippets and making major announcements, including Monday’s appointment of Mr Sealy. The drip-feed of information is disappointing.

And confusing. Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales on Monday suggested Cabinet has decided against a “wind-down” of the authority. But what does that mean?

Is the approach simply to “corporatise” the authority so that it functions like a private company but remains state-owned? Or is the eventual goal full-fledged privatisation, in line with government thinking on port management?

There are too many unanswered questions. That itself does not bode well. It is a recipe for confusion as well as a disservice to the thousands of workers at the authority – many of whom came out to work during the pandemic – whose fates hang in the balance.

At the same time, Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke’s suggestion of pumping more money into WASA does not hold water.

There is a legitimate issue of whether WASA has all that it needs to function properly. But spending even more on WASA without addressing the instances of waste and political patronage which Mr Duke himself has bemoaned would just make matters worse.

In spite of any misgivings, there is little doubt that the vast majority of citizens will wish Mr Sealy luck in this massive new undertaking. His success or failure will be keenly noted by all, for two reasons.

One, the population has been hearing literally for decades that the authority is to reduce the staggering 50 per cent leakage, through ancient pipes, of all the water it collects – and nothing has changed.

Two, because people can’t help but notice. WASA’s dismal track record hits home in the most direct of ways. It dictates whether people can bathe, wash their clothes, have clean water to drink – in other words, their access to the most basic amenity on which their dignity and their lives depend.