Boxer Alexander at home after hospital release

Boxer Michael Alexander -

National boxer Michael Alexander was discharged from the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) just before noon on Friday.

Alexander returned to his Diego Martin home after successful surgery on his left hand for injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident on January 27.

After the surgery, Alexander was able to eat solid foods and his memory was good, according to a close family relative.

“There doesn’t seem to be many issues except with some limited mobility. He was discharged today (Friday) and is now in the care of his family,” the relative said.

Over the weekend, in anticipation of his discharge, Alexander’s father and members of the boxing fraternity made some adaptations to the boxer’s home.

The 27-year old will have to have weekly outpatient therapy and will need to do physiotherapy to strengthen and increase his mobility. The family is also looking for assistance so the boxer could have therapy more frequently to speed up his recovery time.

After crashing his motorcycle, Alexander was admitted to the St James Hospital and then moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) at PoSGH later that night.

Alexander suffered broken ribs, a fractured clavicle and other injuries. He was taken out of the ICU on February 10.

He has represented Trinidad and Tobago and won medals internationally in various tournaments since 2013.

Alexander was scheduled to compete in Olympic qualifiers this year. This setback has now more than likely quelled all hopes of his securing a historic qualification this time around.