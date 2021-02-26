Bigger turn-out for March powerboat regatta

TT Powerboat Association executive member Roger Bell. -

ROGER Bell, TTPBA director of public relations and international racing, says next month’s second regatta of the 2021 National Championship season promises to bring more and better-prepared craft.

The first event was held in the Gulf of Paria earlier this month and saw about a dozen boats ready to line up, a couple of which experienced mechanical problems shortly into competition.

There were several notable absences in Mr Solo, Hammertime and Motul Monster, as well as some vessels from Tobago, owing to logistical issues.

Speaking on a 30-minute video highlight production created by the TTPBA, which it recently uploaded to Youtube to officially launch its channel, Bell addressed the issues, saying, “Last year was rough with covid. We are still going through covid protocols but we have been allowed to put on our championship outside in the gulf.” He said some racers experienced more issues than they bargained for.

“We had some casualties that fell off. It is really unfortunate.”

Bell said, however, racers have assured him that they will be back out in action for the second event.

In the opening regatta, Hero IV Infusion throttleman Anthony Scott and driver Videsh Bheecham dominated their field, winning all their races in the G Class, the most competitive field. They finished on 1450 points, ahead of tied runners-up, Knot in Slow Motion and Timeless, both of which scored 970 points.

Speed Up made a promising start to the series in the F Class (70mph), with the only other challenger in Extreme Measures scoring 420 points.

Ironman with 1240 points (B Class/120mph), Global Outlaw with 820 points (D Class/95mph), Mobil Outlaw, winner of last year’s Great Race, with 410 points (E Class/80mph) all lead their respective categories.

The next four regattas will take place on March 14, April 18, May 23, June 13 and July 4. The series will culminate with the Great Race on August 21.

After five races, at the end of the season, points will be tallied to determine the champions of the five classes. The team with the most points will also be crowned the overall champion.

The calendar closes with TTPBA’s annual Great Race, scheduled for August 21.

Points after race day one

B Class/120mph

Ironman - 1240 points

D Class/95mph

Global Warmer - 820 points

E Class/80mph

Mobil Outlaw - 410 points

F Class/70mph

Speed Up - 1150 points

Extreme Measures - 420 points

G Class/60mph

Hero IV Infusion - 1450 points

Knot in Slow Motion - 970 points

Timeless - 970 points

Devil’s Advocate - 330 points