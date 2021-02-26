Ansa McAl vows to vaccinate staff, families

In this file photo, a health worker holds a vial with the covid19 vaccine.

The Ansa McAl Group has said it will offer covid19 vaccines to all of its 6,000 members of staff and their immediate families once they become available.

In statements issued on Friday, the group said that since vaccines could only be procured through official government channels, “Our intention is to collaborate and partner with government ministries of health in the territories in which we operate ie Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica, to support their efforts at funding the acquisition of covid19 vaccines.

"Therefore, all of the group’s efforts under this initiative will be in tandem with these governments’ established acquisition and distribution plans for the covid19 vaccines throughout the population in each territory.”

The group said it would also take the opportunity to buy WHO-approved vaccines on the open market through reputable pharmaceutical companies, should the opportunity present itself, as it considered availability and uptake of vaccination as a priority to protect the wider population and as essential to the recovery of the region’s economies.

The group said it believed the private sector had a part to play in supporting the government’s measures to get the covid19 vaccine shot into the arm of every citizen who wants it. It said it intended to work in conjunction with the Health Ministry in rolling out the initiative.

“The initiative speaks to the broader impact such a programme will have upon the country at large. If other members of the private sector, in turn, commit to doing the same with their own populations of staff, the shared burden of responsibility would mean the country and region will get back on its feet so much faster.”

The group said it believed this measure of support and concern for Ansa McAl staff would go a long way toward returning the country to a semblance of normality.

The release said the vaccinations would be carried out through its VacciNation Initiative.

It said the vaccination of its employees is built on Ansa McAl’s ongoing covid19 public-education-awareness campaign, called A Small Dose of Hope.

“The platform is intended to inform and educate the general population on the need for taking the covid19 vaccine, and to counter some of the misleading sources of information in the public domain that create confusion and uncertainty.”

The release said Ansa McAl, as a regional conglomerate, was totally committed to using all its resources in helping the Caribbean recover from the huge negative impact of the pandemic.

Contacted for comment, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the issue would be addressed at the ministry's media conference on Saturday.