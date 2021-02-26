Al-Rawi questions Lee's 'flu-like' symptoms

David Lee -

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi raised issue with the sniffles of Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee and asked if it was appropriate for him to be in Parliament with apparent flu-like symptoms.

Al-Rawi made the remarks as Lee delivered his contribution during a no-confidence motion against Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Franklin Khan.

"The member is demonstrating flu-like symptoms. Is he supposed to be here?" Al-Rawi asked.

Speaker Brigid Annisette-George responded that all members were scanned and screened before entering Parliament and reminded all members that health protocols were in place.

Lee also responded to Al-Rawi's question, saying he had been given a covid19 test, which was negative.