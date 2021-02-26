After being freed, Morvant man to face trial again for WASA fete murder

ALMOST three years after he was freed by a High Court judge who upheld an application challenging the reliability of the evidence in the case, a 41-year-old Morvant man will be re-indicted for the murder of a man after a WASA fete in 2009.

Frankie Bartholomew, of Second Caledonia, was freed of murdering Marcus Mark on March 7, 2018.

On Friday, Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Maria Wilson and Malcolm Holdip gave their decision in an appeal by the prosecution against Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds’ refusal to admit three statements by Mark’s girlfriend Ornella Nanton, the State’s main witness in the case.

Nanton was murdered before she could testify at the preliminary inquiry, and prosecutors had hoped to have her statement to police tendered into evidence in their case against Bartholomew.

Mark had left the WASA fete and was at the corner of the Eastern Main Road and Railway Road, St Joseph, when he was ambushed by a man who shot him several times.

Nanton allegedly witnessed the shooting and identified Bartholomew as Mark’s attacker. Six months later, she was murdered near her home at St Margaret’s Village in Claxton Bay.

In refusing to admit the statements, Ramsumair-Hinds agreed with the defence that the evidence was not “demonstrably reliable” and that the identification evidence was “inherently weak, tenuous, unsafe and not of reasonable quality, such that a jury, properly directed, could convict."

After refusing to admit the three statements, she directed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty.

Bartholomew was not freed immediately, as he is awaiting trial for another murder which took place after Mark was killed on February 1, 2009.

In their decision, the Appeal Court allowed the appeal and set aside the judge’s order. They also ordered that Bartholomew should be re-indicted for Mark’s murder.

In its appeal, the State, represented by special prosecutor Travers Sinanan and Mauricia Joseph-Patrick, filed five grounds challenging the judge’s ruling. It was argued that the judge erred by failing to apply the proper test to determine the admissibility of Nanton’s statements; by finding that her absence would result in prejudice to Bartholomew since she could not be cross-examined; did not factor in the safeguards available in the trial process; and failed to consider the strength of the identification evidence, but only focused on the weaknesses. The State submitted that by excluding them, she found there was no case to answer.

The three appellate judges found merit in all five grounds of the State’s appeal.

In their decision, they held the trial judge did not apply the statutory test in determining whether to admit Nanton’s statements, but “misdirected herself” by following the guidelines of an English case on the admissibility of hearsay evidence from a witness who died after giving statements to the police, but before trial.

The judges said the “wrong path” followed by the judge was not applicable in this jurisdiction, also adding that admitting the statements as evidence did not automatically result in breaches of the fundamental principles of justice.

“The path taken by the trial judge in assessing the reliability of the evidence went beyond the statutory task which she was called upon to perform,” they held.

“The trial judge’s failure to apply the legislative provisions and identify the counter-balancing factors led to the performance of an improper balancing exercise in determining whether Ornella’s absence for cross-examination would have led to an unfair trial,” Yorke-Soo Hon and Wilson also wrote in the ruling, with which Holdip agreed.

In providing guidance to criminal court judges, the Appeal Court said the procedure to be followed in this jurisdiction when dealing with the admissibility of untested hearsay evidence could be found in sections 15 C, D and E of the Evidence Amendment Act.

Bartholomew was represented by attorneys Wayne Sturge and Danielle Rampersad.