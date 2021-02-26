7 new covid19 cases, 9 more recover

File photo

SEVEN more people have tested positive for covid19 and nine patients have recovered. Of the new cases, one is a recently repatriated national.

In its 4 pm update on Friday, the Health Ministry said the number of active cases is now down to 120.

The death toll remains at 139.

To date the total number of cases recorded in Trinidad and Tobago is 7,704.

A total of 7,445 patients have recovered and ten are currently in hospital.

At state quarantine facilities, there are 178 people and there are 100 in self-isolation.

The total number of tests done is 95,859 with 44,969 being done at private labs.