Seven new covid19 cases detected

Photo courtesy CDC.

Seven new cases of covid19 have been detected from samples taken between February 22 and 24. Of these, one is a recently repatriated person.

The Health Ministry’s daily update on Thursday said there are 122 active cases, two more than Wednesday’s figure of 120.

Since March 2020, there have been 7,697 cases, of which 7,436 have recovered.

Twelve people remain in hospital, all at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three people in the intensive care unit.

There are two patients at the UWI Debe step-down facility and five recovered community cases.

There are 207 patients in state quarantine facilities and 101 people in home self-isolation. On Wednesday, there were 243 and 102 patients in these locations respectively.

The update said a total of 95,705 people have been tested to date, 44,969 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Wednesday was 95,557.