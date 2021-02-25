Senior cop urges victims: Don't leave police station without making report

Supt Clair Guy-Alleyne of the police Gender-Based Violence Unit - Shane Superville

Victims of crimes who do not feel they are being taken seriously have been advised to remain at the police station until their report is taken or speak to a senior officer about their problem.

Speaking at the police media briefing on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Thursday, head of the Gender-Based Violence Unit said if victims of crime met unprofessional attitudes, they should still make their report and seek help from a senior officer.

She noted that since the launch of the unit last year, the GBVU has interacted with 2,622 victims, with 368 suspects on charges. and said officers selected for the unit were specially trained to deal with sensitive issues professionally.

"I can assure you that officers were chosen for their special skillset, including their ability to show compassion and empathy to a victim while efficiently maintaining the TTPS motto, 'To protect and serve with pride.'

"We have placed specially trained police officers throughout the nine policing divisions in Trinidad and Tobago who will investigate your complaints with the highest level of integrity and commitments."

She said many times domestic-violence victims would ask the police simply to give their spouse a warning, as they were still emotionally invested in the relationship, but maintained the police would continue to enforce the law and protect those in danger.

For his part Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said in the past victims of gender-based violence would be victimised by their partners for making a report, but the introduction of the GBVU had improved the quality of service to victims.

"We have had reports where women would go to the police station, and before they leave the station the man is waiting outside, because a police officer contacted the individual.

"That has now changed, because we have a professional unit trained to ensure sensitivity (and) confidentiality, and because of that, more people are coming forward, we are enforcing restraining orders and we are making sure that victims can be protected."