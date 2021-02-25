‘Santa’ said no, no, no

THE EDITOR: The trade union fraternity continues to live in hope of unrealistic free gifts from an overburdened government “Santa Claus.” Is it that Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company, the preferred bidder, always knew that it did not/could not/should not have even asked to purchase the Petrotrin refinery?

The refinery was closed in 2018 because it was draining the country dry. Theoretically, emotionally, is it still draining us dry?

There is an important general election due in 2025. For both the PNM Government and the Opposition UNC, image is everything. The Government is not driving a treasury car pulled by reindeer. What will the UNC now say?

Local and international bidders, those with genuine money, please step forward.

Everybody, sing the chorus: Money, money, money, its a rich man’s world.

There is insufficient time for crocodile tears.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin