San Fernando mayor: Covid cannot kill Carnival spirit

-

Once the coronavirus pandemic gets under control worldwide, and people are vaccinated against the disease, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello expects the next Carnival season to be a "bumper" one.

Regrello anticipated a better quality of calypso, mas and other Carnival elements, considering composers, mas-makers and other stakeholders have more time to prepare.

"They have enough time to go in their thought processes, deep in a profound way. They have 24 months, as opposed to 12 months, to prepare for Carnival," Regrello said on Wednesday.

Once the borders reopen, he said, TT can invite the world to come to be part of the Carnival. People who missed it and live abroad, he said, would be over-excited to return.

Regrello spoke to reporters after a prize-giving ceremony for the junior calypso competition hosted by the San Fernando Carnival Committee at City Hall, Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

Carnival was cancelled this year owing to the pandemic.

"Covid can break out hearts, but cannot kill our spirits," Regrello said.

"There is a claim by Carnival interest groups that Carnival tends to make $6 billion during the season. If there is evidence to support that, we would have lost a considerable amount of money."

He said the evolution of Carnival, based on Emancipation, the canboulay riots and other events, spoke of resistance of the oppressed people against the authorities of the day.

"It is part of our culture. Whatever pent-up frustration people have, they tend to free it up during Carnival."

On Carnival Monday, the mayor reported for work in full Carnival costume, an Indian-style costume from veteran masman Lionel Jagessar.

"I did not go on the streets protesting saying, ‘I must have my Carnival.’ Within myself, within my soul, I felt good being in a costume."

Melody Nicholas, who turns eight in July, won the calypso competition on February 11 with a song titled Covid Ain't Easy. The St Gabriel's Girls' RC pupil and the three other participants each received a tablet device to help with online work.

Gianna Mohammed, nine, of Trinidad Renaissance School placed second with The Covid Conundrum. Keshawn Gomez, 12, of San Fernando Boys' RC copped third place with Count Your Blessings and fourth place went to Jeremiah Patrovanie of St Paul’s Anglican with Mr Covid19, Go Away.