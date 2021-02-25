Policeman shot by bandits ‘glad to be alive’

PC Brendon Marcus was shot and wounded in Couva on Monday night. -

Two men held in connection with shooting a policeman after a supermarket robbery in Couva remained in custody up to Thursday.

One suspect lives at St Margaret’s Village in Claxton Bay, and the other at Roystonia, Couva. Both are in their 20s.

Police arrested them on Tuesday afternoon and seized a gun, believed to be the weapon used to shoot PC Brendon Marcus. They continue to search for a third suspect.

Marcus, of the Central Division Task Force, remained at the San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition. Police from the division said he is in good spirits and "glad to be alive."

A police report said on Monday night, Marcus was buying food at a gyro cart obliquely opposite the supermarket at the Southern Main Road, California, where a robbery was in progress.

Three gunmen had entered the supermarket, announced a hold-up and took some cash before leaving in a getaway car.

The policeman identified himself and called out to them. The bandits fired at Marcus, hitting him in the leg.

He was taken to the Couva district health facility and transferred to the hospital.

Detectives from the Central CID Operations and Couva CID are investigating.