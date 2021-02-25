Molino: Sportsmen must support women

Kevin Molino -

National footballer Kevin Molino expressed sadness with the recent increase of gender based violence in TT.

The former Minnesota United midfielder has been vociferous on the recent spate of violence against women in TT and called on men to do better.

Molino’s comments come after the recent murders of 18-year old Ashanti Riley, in December 2020, and 22-year court clerk Andrea Bharatt two weeks ago.

After Riley’s death, Molino and former Seattle Sounders player Joevin Jones used the December 7 Major League Soccer (MLS) semi-final to highlight this problem by wearing custom jerseys appealing to TT to protect their women and children.

He thinks athletes and sport personalities have a duty and platform to set a positive example for young men and women to follow.

In a recent interview with TT Football Association media, he said, “It’s heartbreaking. We as sportsmen have the platform to push it and support the women fully. Women are very important in our lives. I hope we continue protect the women as best as possible.”

Molino, who recently signed for MLS squad Columbus Crew, added that sport is important since it unifies and brings people together.

“We have the platform so whatever it takes for us to do to push it and support, we are here to do it,” he added.

He also expressed pleasure to be back training with then national team on their journey through the FIFA World Cup qualifiers which gets underway on March 25, against Guyana.

This is Molino’s first time working under head coach Terry Fenwick. He joined the squad, in December, after returning home from a hectic MLS season.

“I agreed to join (the team), be with the guys and new staff and the positive vibes. I’m looking forward to the game. Progress by progress and we’re working hard every day to get where we want to be and we’re looking forward to the game,” he said.

On his recent selection to represent Columbus Crew, Molino said, “(I’m) excited and looking forward to it. I represent a lot of Trinidadians who play there, especially Stern John. I’m just excited to go there and partake with the team and looking forward to a good season and win trophies.”