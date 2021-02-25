Man's 'suicide' now being investigated as murder

File photo

New information uncovered from an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Wednesday suggests that a 70-year-old St Augustine man may not have taken his own life as originally believed.

Paul Carr was at his Arnold Bates Circular, Santa Margarita, St Augustine home on Sunday at around 11 am when a relative who was in the downstairs kitchen heard a gunshot.

The relative checked the dining room and saw Carr's body with his licenced pistol between his legs and called an ambulance.

Emergency health workers went to the house with a district medical officer who declared Carr dead.

Police originally suspected that Carr died by suicide but now suspect he was asleep at the time of his death.

The case has been handed over to investigators of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II.