Lift restriction on bars, restaurants

THE EDITOR: Worldwide covid19 infections are down more than 50 per cent. The US has reported that infections are down by 77 per cent in the last six weeks.

Vaccinations are rolling through developed and Third World nations, albeit a little more slowly than necessary in TT. However, despite gloomy predictions of spikes after Christmas and Carnival, with increasing socialisation we maintain extremely low numbers.

There simply cannot be any justifiable reason for continuing to strangle and keep restaurants and bars from in-house consumption of alcohol. Thousands are suffering from this continued restriction as most of these businesses cannot support staff, pay loans, rent, expenses, suppliers. It has to end.

The protracted, long drawn-out reopening method has to be abandoned in favour of a rapid resuscitation of these businesses and the thousands who depend on them.

CORIS KHABS

via e-mail