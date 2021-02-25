Let the music play

THE EDITOR: I am a radio person. People of my generation generally are. Radio is the constant companion of many 24/7 in TT.

I humbly suggest our announcers are better trained. They are always asking what you cook and saying they will pass for some later. Some even suggest that you drop some at the radio station.

Are most announcers hungry? They know who they are. No name-calling is necessary.

What do I do when they start to inquire about the kitchen? I change the station. We all have that choice. There are many to choose from.

Music is universal. Come on people, play the music, speak sensibly and acquire your own food.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town