La Romaine man denied bail on gun, ammo charges

A San Fernando magistrate denied bail to a 35-year-old La Romaine man whom police searched at the roadside in Claxton Bay early on Tuesday, when they allegedly found a loaded gun.

Police also allegedly found almost $40,000 cash in a knapsack together with jewellery.

Police also charged Demitrius Sooknanan under the Proceeds of Crime Act for having more than $20,000.

The magistrate on Wednesday adjourned the case to Friday when Sooknanan's criminal records tracing will be presented to the court.

He is a welder and lives at Ethel Street.

Police contend that around 1 am on Tuesday, St Margaret’s police on patrol saw Sooknanan standing at the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay.

When they searched him and allegedly found a pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, cash and jewels, they immediately arrested him and seized the items.

Insp Ramlogan, Sgts Sankar and Dookhoo, PC Mahadeo and other officers investigated.

Sankar and Mahadeo later charged him with the offences.