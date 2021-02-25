Jagessar, Kallicharan shine in Red Force trial

Cariah XI skipper Yannic Cariah looks to play a shot against thr Katwaroo XI during a Red Force trial match, on Wednesday, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

JON Russ Jagessar and Kirstan Kallicharan were the standout performers on day two of the TT Red Force three-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Wednesday.

Resuming on 199/6 the Yannic Cariah XI were eventually bowled out for 268 in the first innings. Terrance Hinds, starting day two on 13 not out, went on to score 51 to help lead the Cariah XI to a respectable total. Earlier in the innings, Keagan Simmons struck 68 and Cephas Cooper made 63. Bowling for the Steven Katwaroo XI, the trio of Bryan Charles (2/67), Ricky Jaipaul (2/28) and Justyn Gangoo (2/12) grabbed wickets.

In response, the Katwaroo XI closed on 288/9 with Kirstan Kallicharan falling for 99 and Tion Webster hitting 52. Off spinner Jagessar was the chief destroyer snatching 5/42 and fellow spinner Kavesh Kantasingh took 2/70.

The match will continue on Thursday.