Homeless woman spits on cops during court hearing

AN alleged homeless woman has been sent to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation when she began spitting on police officers during a virtual court hearing before an Arima magistrate on Thursday.

In a media release, the police said the woman was charged with malicious damage. She allegedly took up a stone and bashed the tailgate of his Nissan Wingroad wagon which was parked on Pro Queen Street.

She was arrested and charged by PC Roopchan of the Arima municipal police on Wednesday who responded to a report of a disturbance close to the Arima market.

When police got to the scene, they saw a woman metres away from the scene and when approached, she ignored them and began threatening them.

She was arrested and taken the municipal police station where she was positively identified by the car’s owner who said his tailgate glass was destroyed. The damage was estimated at $1,500.

The police said during the virtual court trial, the woman began spitting on the police and was ordered to be taken to the St Ann’s Hospital for assessment.

She returns to court on March 11.