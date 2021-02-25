Griffith: Police still waiting for funds to pay debt

Gary Griffith -

Noting the need for police prosecutors to receive adequate legal training to treat with court matters, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said there were other more pressing financial obligations that needed addressing.

Speaking at the police media briefing on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Thursday, Griffith responded to questions from reporters over the lack of legal training for police prosecutors and said while more training would be welcome, it would not be possible until debts were repaid.

Referring to the police service's $185 million debt, Griffith said he has been working to meet the demands of different service suppliers while ensuring the general upkeep of resources.

"I am spending one third of my day everyday stopping suppliers from pulling the plug on us because we are in debt of over $185 million in services last year, we have not yet received the releases and hopefully that will be done very soon so it has affected us.

"As much of what you're saying is accurate, it's something I would welcome and strongly recommending perhaps a place in the budget to assist us. But, at this time, I am fighting to stop electricity from being pulled out from the station, I have hundreds of vehicles that are shutting down, problems for fuel for vehicles. So with those things in my mind, I think that is going to be a back burner issue until the next fiscal year when it can be included as part of our budget."

Griffith also said the provision of legal training on a large scale would require a sizeable budget.

He also noted in the past where some officers would have received legal training and retired to become full-time attorneys.