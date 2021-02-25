Cops search for relatives of Guyanese woman

Gangadai Nankishore Photo source: TTPS

The police are seeking the public’s help in finding any relative of Gangadai Nankishore of Guyana or anyone who may know her.

On Wednesday, a police statement said Nankishore was involved in a traffic accident on February 19 at the Chaguanas Main Road near Williams Plaza.

They did not give additional information.

Anyone who knows Nankishore can call the Chaguanas police station at 665-5271, 4294 or 800-TIPS. People can also call the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS app.