CoP urges public: Don't march, lobby for laws to fight crime

In this file photo, men and women hold candles and pray during a moment of silence for murder victim Andrea Bharatt during a vigil on organised by the Concerned Citizens of Chaguanas and Environs outside the Chaguanas Market.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he understands the importance of demonstrations and vigils to raise awareness of crime, but he is calling on the public to turn their efforts to pushing for more legislation against criminals.

Speaking at a police media briefing at Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Thursday, Griffith cited the large number of requests he was sent for approval for vigils and marches in the wake of Andrea Bharatt's murder, but said long-term results in the fight against crime would come from strengthened legislation.

He said criminals would not be moved by such a display, and implored demonstrators to lobby for stiffer penalties for gang members and people charged with violent crimes.

"When you have a march or a protest against crime, the target audience is the criminals," he argued. "Do you actually think the criminal will think about stop raping, killing, kidnapping and abusing?

"The answer technically will be no. So as much as it is good and you want to help and make a positive change, I will ask that apart from the vigils, marches and protests, we need to put our efforts where it can really make a difference.

"There are some that said it was legal to be a gang member, so young boys can be lured to their deaths by being a gang member or easier systems for gangs to commit more crime. Don't have a vigil for that, demand that the Anti-Gang Bill be reignited."

Referring to a recent discussion with two MPs who asked for suggestions on how their constituencies could be made safer, Griffith said they should refocus their efforts on supporting legislation against criminals.

"I was very straightforward with them so I told them, if they want their constituents to be safer then they should go back to their political party and clarify that when the police arrest and charge people for rape, armed robbery and kidnapping and all sort of violent acts, and you say it's okay for these people to get bail to come back out to cause more harm and injury, how can I help you if you don't want to help yourselves? If you as Parliamentarians say it's okay to have easy access to bail for having an assault rifle and that he (the criminal) should come back out to buy more assault rifles to kill more people and blame the police."