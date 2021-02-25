CoP: 1,260 cops to get first covid19 vaccine doses

In this file photo, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith puts on his mask during a media briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith announced on Thursday that he, along with over 1,000 police officers from different frontline units, will be getting the first doses of the covid19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Griffith announced that officers from different special units and task force teams will be among the first to get the vaccine.

He was responding to questions from reporters at the police media briefing at Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

He said the rollout of the vaccine for police officers would include the Emergency Response Patrol, Guard and Emergency Branch, the Multi-Operational Police Squad, the Inter Agency Task Force, the Special Operations Response Team and task forces from the nine police divisions.

A total of 1,260 officers are expected to be vaccinated in the first wave.

Griffith also said he would be the first officer to take the vaccine when it is introduced.

He said while no one enjoys being vaccinated, it was an important step towards preventing further infections.

"It is important that we do what is required, because not doing it can cause a domino effect," he said, adding, "and I would strongly ask all persons on the frontline to do the right thing, which is to have the vaccination."

He noted the Minister of Health has been proactive in the vaccine rollout campaign.