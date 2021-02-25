Codrington wins Girl Power pan contest

TT's pannists have won every category in the Republic Bank Steelpan Girl Power Diamonds Competition – the all-female pan contest.

The global finale, produced by Steelpan Authority Woman and Steelpan Authority Music, was held on February 10, on Steelpanauthority.com and SteelpanTV.com and featured contestants in four categories: soloist, duet, trio and quartet.

Keisha Codrington topped the soloist class with a scintillating rendition of Andy Narrel’s We Kinda Music, earning 290 points and beating six rivals, said a media release.

Codrington had an 18-point lead over her closest rival, Siobhan Mitchell, from the United Kingdom. Mitchell’s performance of Stevie Wonder’s My Cherie Amour earned 272 points. Placing third was TT's Tyeesha Alexander for her adaptation of On Green Dolphin Street, which scored 254 points.

Steelpan Girl Power Diamonds premiered in December 2020 and attracted contestants from Antigua and Barbuda, United States, Canada and the US Virgin Islands. Pannists were judged by Alexis Hope, Iman Pascall, Derriane Dyett and Charlton Alphonso.

Performances were streamed on www.steelpanauthority.com, www.steelpantv.com and its YouTube channel.

Competition organisers said the event's aim was to put female pannists in the spotlight. They said, "Throughout the steelpan's fraternity’s musical history, men have primarily been in the forefront, despite there being female musicians of equal stature. This showcase aimed to address the issue of equity and equality on the steelpan landscape, while giving superb female pannists the spotlight that they deserve."

Prizes will be presented on April 2.

Following are the results:

Soloist

1. Keisha Codrington, 290, TT

2. Siobhan Mitchell, 272, UK

3. Tyeesha Alexander, 254, TT

4. Jenny Gilberg, 250, UK

5. Trenyce Sweeney, 247, Can

6. Rhia Toppin, 213, TT

6. Jolene Durrant, 213, United Kingdom

Duet

1, Keisha Codrington/Kizzi Codrington, 280, TT

2. Bryan Martin,/Jonelle Hodge, 221, (US VI)

3. D’Avion Durrant/Jolene Durrant, 220, UK

4. Miriyam Wilson/Fatima Wilson, 219, Can

Trio

1. Keisha Codrington, Tyeesha Alexander, Opal Murrell, 271, TT

2 Siobhan Mitchell, Jolene Durrant, Carlene Etienne, 247, UK

Quartet

1. Tyeesha Alexander, Opal Murrel, Keisha Codrington, Megan-Leigh Langton Attang, 275, TT

2, Takeya Henry, Nafatarie Isaac Kaitlyn King, Rachael Henry, 249, Antigua/Barbuda

3. Isoke Noel, Kimberli St Clair, Richelle Seenath, Anaika Portel, 246, TT

4. Sannie Henry, Jhalana Frederick, Kiania Simon, Camara Henry, 243, Antigua and Barbuda