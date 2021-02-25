Alexander improving mobility

Michael Alexander - Sureash Cholai

Michael Alexander’s medical team performed a successful surgery on the boxer’s fractured clavicle at the Port of Spain General Hospital over the weekend.

According to a close family relative, Alexander mobility is improving and he can now sit up and move his limbs and body. The 27-year old pugilist is also able to consume solid foods.

On January 27, Alexander was involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle in Diego Martin. He was taken to St James Hospital in critical condition and then moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Port of Spain later that night.

Alexander suffered broken ribs a fractured clavicle and other injuries. On February 10, the boxer was taken out of the ICU and continues to show good signs of improvement.

“The daily visits by his close friends and family have been met by someone who is alert and his recollections and thoughts are improving daily.

“The medical team, over the weekend, did perform surgery on the fractured bones that he suffered, which were successful. The family are awaiting the next steps to be taken based on the advice of medical team.

“He is very much cognitive and aware of everything. Once he continues to improve, I assume they would be releasing back into his private residence,” said the relative.

Alexander represented TT at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland; Pan Am Championships in 2013; 2014 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games; and the 2019 Pan American Games. Alexander also won a silver medal at the 2018 CAC Games.