A call to action for students

THE EDITOR: This is a call to action for students who continue their mental fight against the impact of covid19. The psychological constraints affecting students have increased exponentially during this time.

Current mental health issues include: increased anxiety, depression, paranoia and stress. These issues are due to isolation, fear, the inability to access online classes and inadequate teaching methods.

Today I urge CSEC and CAPE students across TT to create positive change among themselves and be their brothers' and sisters' keepers. Each student goes through their own difficulties daily, with some having no choice but to do it alone. However, we can support each other by sharing our common goal – a desire for excellence. We students are more than capable of achieving grades 1-3 for the upcoming CSEC and CAPE exams.

We need to motivate each other and finish the final chapters of our high school story; to not lose heart but to endure. I call upon each student sitting examinations to stand and make a commitment that this is the year that we will not fail despite the crisis, pandemic or economic situation.

We students of the West Indies have the hearts of champions within each of us. When we unshackle ourselves from our own fears, we will inspire others to do the same. Let us unshackle our fears today.

Our mission is to form bonds of comradery that will last a lifetime, through support, encouragement and building a sense of brotherhood. This is a collaborative effort to ace our examinations.

I challenge all TT students to stand up for each other and play their part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race.

DENROY WATSON

Camperdown High School

Kingston