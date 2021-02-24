Young: No evidence immigration officer got covid19 at work

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said there is no evidence to suggest that the first of three immigration officers who tested positive for covid19 contracted the virus on the job. He said this after the workers and their shift of 20 officers were sent into quarantine.

Responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on Tuesday, Young said his ministry continues to be guided by the public health experts.

“Once any immigration officer tests positive, the whole shift, those who have contact, as a result of contact tracing, who would have been in proximity, would be sent on quarantine, so there’s nothing unusual.

“With respect to testing, we continue to be guided by the health ministry, the CMO and his team, and their provisions and protocols for testing remain the same. People are tested once they present any symptoms or as a result of contact tracing. On occasion, the primary contacts are tested and that continues to be the protocol for testing throughout TT in the public service and the public health care sector.”

Young said the Airports Authority also sanitised all the immigration areas of the airports as a precautionary measure. He said the measures put in place to protect the frontline workers in immigration since the beginning of the pandemic would continue, including the provision of personal protective equipment and sanitisation of their work spots.