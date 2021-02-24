'Vibrant' service on Thursday for slain Point Fortin soldier

Lance corporal Keverne Daffort Miller. -

On Thursday, relatives of slain Lance Cpl Keverne Daffort Miller, 43, will hold a "vibrant" thanksgiving service to celebrate his life.

Thursday marks 40 days since he was shot and killed at his parents' home at Reservoir Hill in Point Fortin. The service will take place there.

A female relative told Newsday on Tuesday, "He was a vibrant person, so the (Spiritual Baptist) service will be vibrant too. It starts at 7 pm.

She added,"It is still a challenging time for the family. I never imagine that I would be experiencing this type of pain. I cannot explain the feeling."

Miller lived at Lake View in Point Fortin. Another service is also planned at his marital home the same day.

On January 15, shortly after 2 am, someone called Miller to get a group of people to leave his parents' yard after a commotion involving pepper spray. The group, which mainly comprised police and soldiers, were attending a birthday party for Miller’s son (a police constable) from the previous night, which continued early the next morning.

Relatives said Miller arrived and ordered the group to leave. He turned around, and one of the guests – a policeman – started shooting. Miller was hit and died shortly after at the Point Fortin area hospital.

Police gave a different account, saying Miller first came and warned the group to leave. He then left and returned with a gun. The policeman in question became fearful for his life and the lives of others and shot Miller.

Detectives responded and seized two guns – one legal and the other illegal.

Police detained the shooter and released him a few days later without charge.

One of Miller’s relatives fears the family may never get justice for the incident.

"We know what will happen to the case. Police are not saying anything except, 'The case is ongoing.' That is how things go in Trinidad. Some people are merry going about with their business, and we are in mourning," the relative said.