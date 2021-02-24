Unions write to PM on exploitation in security industry

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - FILE PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

TWO trade unions have joined forces in an appeal to the Prime Minister to intervene to stop the exploitation of private security guards.

They have also called for a commission of enquiry into the practices of security firms and their poor industrial relations practices.

Claiming many private security firms flout national insurance regulations, the unions appealed for state contracts not to be given to such companies.

The presidents of the two unions – Dave Smith of the National Workers Union (NWU) and Deryck Richardson of the Estate Police Association (EPA) – have described the working conditions of some officers as “slave-like.”

NWU said although it is not the recognised majority union, security guards or estate police officers have been reporting and complaining to it about many cases of extreme exploitation.

Most of the security personnel are represented by the Estate Police Association (EPA), which has teamed up with the NWU to act on the reports by precepted and non-precepted workers, men and women, employed in the industry.

In a letter dated February 19, the unions reminded Rowley that the security industry is the fastest-growing occupational sector, with a large workforce, of over 40,000 people, who they said are undervalued and underpaid.

The letter outlined their major issues. Paramount is the denial of conditions as legislated in the Minimum Wages Act relating to wages, overtime, working hours, sick leave and vacation leave.

Some are denied payslips detailing wages, and they say there are arbitrary and unexplained deductions, with national insurance being deducted in some cases but not remitted to the National Insurance Board (NIB).

The letter alleges that some companies withhold the equivalent of a month’s salary as a bond when officers are hired, which is not repaired when they leave.

Additionally, they are made to pay for their uniforms, which must be returned when they leave the company.

Smith and Richardson told the PM about a case in which guards were paid two weeks after their due date, only on the intervention of the police.

Smith and Richardson said workers have been undergoing gross violations of all best practices concerning shift hours, with particular emphasis on sentry duty.

“Officers work long hours without relief and are exposed to abnormal health, sanitary and personal and property safety issues.

“Failure to comply with these unsafe, unhealthy and slave-like orders quite often leads to unfair and unjust disciplinary actions by the employer.”

They said covid19 has worsened the situation, as there are problems with PPE and long hours have been increased, with officers doing 36- and 48-hour shifts, creating transport woes and a strain on employees who are parents.

The trade unionists said they have been speaking out on the issues to improve the conditions of work, but one employer responded with a pre-action protocol letter.

“We urge your government’s intervention in the reported gross exploitation of security workers in our country,” the two men said in the letter to Rowley.