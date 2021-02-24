Three shot in Morvant, Arima home invasions

Three people were shot, one fatally, after gunmen stormed their homes in two separate incidents on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In the first incident, a six-year-old boy was shot along with a male relative early on Tuesday morning in Morvant.

According to reports, the young boy was with the relative at the home of a friend on Second Caledonia, Morvant.

At about 1.45 am, the man heard a loud noise and when he checked on the commotion he came face to face with a gunman.

A scuffle broke out between the gunman and the other man, during which the gun went off. The man was shot in his right foot. The gunman escaped, but before he did he fired another shot at the other man.

But just at that time the boy came out to see what had happened and was shot in the left foot.

Both the male relative and the boy were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

An Arima man was shot dead at his home on Monday night. He was identified a 22-year-old Joshua Augustus.

Police said at about 9 pm Augustus was with a male relative and his girlfriend at their home on Calvary Branch Road, Calvary Hill, Arima, when at about 9 pm gunmen burst in.

The gunmen shot Augustus several times, while the other two occupants of the house ran for cover. The gunmen then escaped.

Augustus died of his gunshot wounds.

Police found two 9 mm shells.