Surf series reignites sport in Sans Souci

Jude Gomez of Tobago, winner of the Junior Open crown, at the first Trinbago Surf Series event for the year at Big Bay, Sans Souci, Toco, on Saturday. - Nicholas Bhagan

BIG BAY Beach, Sans Souci’s surfing haven, returned to life on Saturday when surfers from diverse communities competed in the first instalment of this year’s Trinbago Surf Series.

Tobago talent Jude Gomez was crowned junior champion, ahead of Alec Mendes and Joshua Aqui in second and third, respectively.

Craig de Freitas, who organised the event, took home the open men’s title, followed by Justin Tang and Daniel Barcant. They were among nearly two dozen entrants whose ages ranged from 13-50.

De Freitas celebrated his title as well as the return of the series. Toco itself had missed the action, de Freitas told Newsday after the event.

“The purpose of it,” he said, “is to guide the youth in a positive direction and push surfing as a driver to excel and better represent the nation (and) compete regionally again.”

While there are prizes, the Trinbago Surf Series is not part of an official circuit nor is it hosted by the TT Surfing Association, although de Freitas is a former board member.

A minimal entry fee, he said, allows the host to purchase surf gear for prizes.

The fee was waived for all surfers living in and around the Big Bay area.

The only issue he faced was a lack of girls and women at Saturday’s event but he expressed optimism about bigger entry numbers as the year progresses.

There is the obvious pandemic factor, which prevents him from promoting the event to an extent where it may attract too many spectators and would violate public health regulations. This was indicated on the promotional flyer which read, “This is a competition, not a lime!”

The series takes place approximately every two months at different beaches, totalling about six to seven events per year. The last two were held in November, 2019 and January, 2020, but was forced to an abrupt halt owing to the covid19 pandemic.

There is a fortnight within each two-month period to narrow down the exact date to host the unpredictable sport, according to the swell maps.

De Freitas said, “Different locations also help us bring together the smaller communities and help build relationships with surfers of all ages, so we can grow and help each other.

He said the events foster a sense of respect for the environment, and inclusion among its participants, regardless of their age, gender, and geographic location.

Competitors entered from opposite sides of both islands and with the the help of sponsors, organisers managed to assist some of the younger surfers with transport to the venue.

There were prizes for youngest surfer, biggest wipeout (surfing move) and for collecting the most garbage on the beach. Pre-covid19, there was the coveted prize for the “biggest crew.”

De Freitas said he enjoys organising competitions with the assistance of his friends.

“It’s to try to get those kids on a competitive avenue and try to get them competing as much as we can because compared to other islands, we’ve fallen off the map in terms of surfing, and we have some good surfers to represent the country. We just don’t have don’t have (enough) sponsors, any kind of platform in which to showcase our talent on a consistent basis.

“There is also this sense that you can win although you may not be the greatest surfer.”

De Freitas also sets a standard by having legitimate judges, including local surfing legend Alan Davis who was present on Saturday.

He thanked sponsors such as Caribbean Jewellers, Cocoa Republic, Beyond Yoga, Float TT, Full Bloom Roasters, Fresh Start and Northern Ridge.