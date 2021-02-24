St James man shot dead

Stock photo

A 24-year-old St James man was shot dead outside his home on Tuesday night.

Police said Quasi Morris was liming with a group of people at Dundonald Hill at around 9.29 pm. Some of the people went inside the house when they heard gunshots. Morris ran inside the house where he collapsed.

Residents took him to the St James medical complex where he was declared dead.

Western Division police went to the scene.

Homicide investigators are continuing enquiries.