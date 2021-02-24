Simmons, Cooper hit fifties in trial match

TT’s Keagan Simmons.

HALF-CENTURIES from Keagan Simmons and Cephas Cooper guided Yannic Cariah's XI to close on 199/6 in 57 overs against Steven Katwaroo's XI on the first day of the second three-day TT trial match.

After a late start at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Cariah's XI won the toss and opted to bat. Simmons (68), and Cooper (63) led the scoring. Ewart Nicholson chipped in with 24. Cariah and Terrence Hinds closed on 16 and 34 not out, respectively.

Ricky Jaipaul (two for 28) and Bryan Charles (two for 67) led the Katwaroo XI wicket-takers.

Charles had the biggest bowling impact in the first trial earlier this month, posting five wickets for 33.

The three trials are for the West Indies Championship four-day competition. Action is scheduled to resume this morning.

Team One ­– Steven Katwaroo (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Leonardo Julien, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mbeki Joseph, Jahron Alfred, Bryan Charles, Kissoondath Magram, Marlon Richards, Jarlamie Seales, Justin Gangoo and Joshua James.

Team Two – Yannic Cariah (captain), Keagan Simmons, Cephas Cooper, Ewart Thompson, Mark Deyal, Aaron Alfred, Terrence Hinds, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Kavesh Kantasingh, Uthman Muhammed, Navin Bidaisee, David Osouna and Rayad Emrit.