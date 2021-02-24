Shell supports Charlotteville jetty beautification

Charlotteville Jetty with murals showing fishing boats, yachts and natural heritage in the North East Tobago UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Area. -

THE Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville (ERIC) and the Charlotteville Police Youth Club (CPYC) recently partnered for a much-needed jetty beautification and tourism project in Charlotteville.

A media release said this activity is the first phase of a three-year project to develop a yacht tourism-based social enterprise that is funded by Shell. It will include installating and maintaining 15 mooring buoys, aid in protecting reefs from anchor damage and provide income to the CPYC for its environmental and social programmes in the village.

The jetty beautification included installating a waste bin, directional signage and solar lights. The ERIC CPVC team installed murals displaying the natural heritage of Charlotteville along the walls of the jetty, the seawall at the beachfront, and along the road entering the village.

Charlotteville is one of the eco-tourism hotspots in the North-East Tobago UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme, which aims to support sustainable tourism development and improve the well-being of residents.

The CPYC and ERIC said they were especially excited about the participation of youth in the project.

"The positive transformation of Charlotteville starts with young persons (who) are often the most vulnerable in our communities. The Charlotteville Yacht Tourism Project will directly assist in protecting our fragile reef ecosystems and at the same time contribute to providing support to the youth and other persons in need," the release said.

The project is endorsed by and implemented in partnership with the Division of Infrastructure Quarries and the Environment and the Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries.