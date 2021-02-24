Sea Lots man, 20, jailed for larceny in Mayaro

- TTPS

The 20-year-old man caught shortly after allegedly robbing a fitness group in Mayaro over the weekend has been sent to jail for nine months.

Kyle Baptiste, 20, who has two addresses – one at Sea Lots in Port of Spain and the other at Cham Road in Mayaro – pleaded guilty to one of five counts of larceny.

He faced Mayaro magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey on Monday charged with the offences, which occurred on Friday and Saturday, in the district.

Baptiste reportedly approached the training group around 8.40am on Saturday, grabbed the phones, and ran off. The group members chased and subdued him a short distance away. They handed him over to Mayaro police.

PC Charles laid the charge, to which Baptiste pleaded guilty. The magistrate remanded him into custody for the remaining four larceny charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Baptiste was unrepresented by an attorney, and Sgt Robin Ramdhan prosecuted.

Police said Baptiste previously appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court charged with robbery with violence. The court had also ordered him to stand outside of the Besson Street Police Station with a sign saying, "I will not rob."