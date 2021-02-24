Port of Spain deputy mayor on parks opening: 'Don't donkey the thing'

Hillan Morean -

“Please don’t donkey the thing” was the plea of deputy mayor Hillan Morean as he announced the approval for the use of public parks in the Port of Spain area.

At the monthly statutory meeting of the city corporation on Wednesday, Morean pleaded with the public, who he said had been "calling so much” for the reopening of parks, to follow the covid19 regulations.

“The Minister of Sport has been very clear about the protocols to be observed – the numbers in particular,” Morean said.

Among the protocols expected to be observed are physical distancing, limited numbers and hand-washing and sanitising.

It remains an offence to run a dancehall licensed under the Theatres and Dancehalls Act, a party boat or club or to hold public parties or fetes.