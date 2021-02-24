Policeman shot, wounded in Couva

-

A robbery at a supermarket in California, Couva, left a policeman with gunshot wounds on Monday night.

Up to Tuesday afternoon, PC Brendon Marcus of the Central Division Task Force remained at the San Fernando General Hospital. He is said to be in a stable condition.

A police report said shortly before 8 pm, Marcus, 24, was buying food at a gyro cart obliquely opposite the supermarket at the Southern Main Road, where a robbery was in progress.

Three gunmen had entered the supermarket, announced a hold-up and took a sum of cash before leaving in a getaway car.

As they were leaving, the policeman identified himself and called out to them. One of the bandits fired a shot, hitting Marcus in his left leg. He was taken to the Couva district health facility and later transferred to the hospital.

Other police were called in, but despite searching the area, they did not find the bandits.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the men wearing blue shirts, one with the SWRHA logo visible.

Officers from the Central CID Operations and Couva CID including Sgt Badree continued investigations and arrested two men on Tuesday afternoon. A third suspect remained on the run.

Police also seized an illegal gun..