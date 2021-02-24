Parasram: 'We'll know in 2 days when covid19 vaccine will arrive'

A health worker holds a vial with the covid19 vaccine at the Couva hospital on February 17. File photo

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram said the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) will inform TT of the date it will receive the first tranche of covid19 vaccines from the Covax facility in the next two days.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Ghana became the first country in the world to receive covid19 vaccines from Covax.

Speaking during the Health Ministry’s media briefing on Wednesday, Parasram said TT's first tranche would be between 108,000 and117,000 doses.

He said, “Covax is covering 33 per cent of our population overall, which is 923,340 doses.

"Out of the 33 per cent, they have agreed, for 2021, to attempt to give each member state 20 per cent of the allocation, which in our case is 559,600 doses. Of that first 559,600, this first tranche will be between 108,000 to 117,000. Outside of that we have an agreement with the African Medical Council, and it is similar to a Covax sort of arrangement, where we have signed up for 226,000 doses of the covid19 vaccine.”

Caricom and Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne said the Caricom heads of government would receive an update from PAHO and the Caribbean Public Health Agency on the vaccines during the 32nd intersessional heads of government meeting of Caricom which took place on Wednesday.

“One hour and 20 minutes have been dedicated at that meeting specifically to discuss covid19 and the current challenge faced by the community in accessing sufficient vaccines for all our people.

"It comes on the heels of the PM’s collaboration with the director general of the WHO in sending a signal to the globe that all countries must rise to this challenge, particularly countries with greater resources, in ensuring that more equitable access to covid19 vaccines can materialise for all developing countries around the world.”

The CMO said people entering the country will still need to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their arrival in TT, even if they have received both doses of the vaccine in another country.

“They will be required to go, from a high-risk country, into a state or state-supervised quarantine for seven days, and follow that with seven days of home quarantine.

"We are continuously looking at the data that is coming out of the studies. So far, out of the AstraZeneca study there is a suggestion that 67 per cent of people who have the vaccine will have a decreased likelihood of having the virus in their nasopharynx, based on swabs taken during the trial. So that is very good by way of not being able to transmit. We are awaiting a trial out of Pfizer, which is the other WHO-approved vaccine, that is going on in Argentina, and once we get all the data before us, we can make an informed decision as to if and when the quarantine period will vary and how it will do so.”

Parasram said the speed at which Phase Two of the vaccination rollout starts will depend on how quickly a critical mass of the people in Phase One is reached.

“We need to get through our healthcare workers, people over 60, and those with NCDs as the vulnerable populations.

"It depends not only on supply, but on the uptake of the vaccine, how quickly those people come forward and are vaccinated and we reach a certain critical mass of those people so we can move forward with the vaccination programme. It really depends on a lot of factors.”