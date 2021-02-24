Nurse's mother denies his death was covid19-related

The mother of a psychiatric nurse who died on Monday is denying that his death was linked to his previous covid19 infection.

Shazard Mohammed, 40, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Monday. Hours after his death, reports on Facebook suggested he died after three months of experiencing complications from covid19.

But on Tuesday, Mohammed’s mother Meera Mohammed said after her son contracted the virus last October, he was cleared and discharged. She said he then had a successful surgical operation and also recovered completely. But he experienced some complications later on, was admitted to hospital and died.

She doesn’t believe the complications were brought on by covid19.

President of the TT Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart told Newsday he strongly believes whatever pre-existing conditions Mohammed had may have been exacerbated by the effects of the virus.

He said, “There may also be the debate where he contracted the virus, They would say it can be anywhere, but we are aware that there was an outbreak in St Ann’s Hospital at the time he becme covid19-positive.”

Though Mohammed’s mother didn’t want to dwell on the cause of death, she said her son was doing well after he completed quarantine.

Speaking to Newsday after Mohammed’s funeral on Tuesday she said, “He tested positive around October 10 and he was sent Couva (Hospital). where he quarantined. and then everything was okay with him.

"He then did a surgery at Mt Hope (Hospital) and everything was good. I’m sure he came out of covid19 good because he was good enough to do the surgery…He was cleared of any covid19, the lungs and everything was good and he came back well.”

Mohammed was described both by members of the association and his mother as a man who loved to care for others.

His mother said, “He loved his career. Being a nurse was the first thing for him. He was a giving person. He loved his religion. He would volunteer to help people out in cooking or anything they had in the mosque and the hospital when they had fundraiser.”

She said he also shared a love for cooking and his death was felt by many.

“Death is never a surprise to a Muslim, but he was doing well and he went down for a couple of days and that was it.”

Mohammed started his nursing career in 2002. He became a registered psychiatric nurse in 2005. He worked at St Ann’s Hospital from 2006 up until the time he died.

Stuart said Mohammed will be remembered as a man who was “a nurse before he even was a nurse.

“He was well respected and his death was a big shock, even though we knew it was a possible outcome, seeing it had been difficult for him to recover fully.”

Stuart took the opportunity to call on the Ministry of Health and North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) to pay a special tribute to Mohammed.

He added, “Mohammed would have been a part of a pension plan, so we would expect the disbursement of those funds from that pension plan to go to his relatives at this time. That has not been the case in the past.”

NWRHA officials told Newsday they will issue statement on Mohammed’s death on Wednesday.