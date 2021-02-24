MoH: Get Yellow Fever vaccine

File photo -

THE Ministry of Health on Tuesday urged people to ensure they have been vaccinated against Yellow Fever.

“Members of the public are advised that there has been a recent increase in the number of deaths within the monkey population in South Trinidad,” a ministry statement said.

“Laboratory testing by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) subsequently confirmed the presence of the Yellow Fever virus in samples obtained from the bodies of dead monkeys from this area.”

Routine public health surveillance on the the monkey population is done by the Veterinary Public Health Division and the ministry’s Insect Vector Control Division.

The Yellow Fever virus is transmitted to people mainly through the bite of an infected mosquito of the Aedes or Haemagogus species, which get the virus by feeding on infected primates (eg humans, monkeys) and then can spread the virus to other primates (human or non-human).

“Through the Ministry’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation, the majority of the population would already have been vaccinated against Yellow Fever. Nevertheless, persons are advised to review the Yellow Fever (YFV) section on their immunisation card to ensure that they have been vaccinated.

“Anyone who has not been vaccinated against Yellow Fever should visit their nearest public health centre to do so as soon as possible.

“It is especially important that children are kept current with their vaccination schedules. Children should receive their Yellow Fever vaccine when they are one year old.”

A single primary dose of the yellow fever vaccine provides life-long protection, the statement said.

The ministry said TT has not had a recorded human case of Yellow Fever since 1979 and there is no outbreak of the disease at this time.

Those most at-risk include veterinary personnel, laboratory workers who routinely handle wild type Yellow Fever Virus, agricultural personnel who frequent forested areas, hunters, forest workers, adventure seekers (eg hikers and campers), Defence Force personnel, people living in or near forested areas, health workers and other people who frequent forested areas.

Anyone who develops the following symptoms should visit the nearest health facility or health care provider as soon as possible: fever, headache, jaundice (yellow discolouration of the skin or eyes), muscle pain and fatigue. Severe symptoms include abdominal pains, bleeding of gums and vomiting.

Questions on this matter can be directed to the Insect Vector Control Division at 612-4823.