Major drugs, arms haul in Sangre Grande – couple on the run

SEIZED: Police are on the hunt for a Sangre Grande couple in connection with the seizure of packets of cocaine and marijuana as well as an assault rifle and dozens of ammunition of varying calibre from a house in North Oropouche on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

ARREST warrants have been issued for a Sangre Grande couple after a police exercise yielded a major illegal drugs and arms and ammo fine on Tuesday.

A TTPS release stated that detectives from the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit and the Criminal Investigation Department conducted a search at a house in North Oropouche after receiving key information.

During the search, the officers discovered a modified black and silver rifle, 189 rounds of assorted ammunition, three 12-gauge cartridges, 164 packets of marijuana with a weight of 134 kilogrammes, and ten packets of cocaine weighing ten kilogrammes.

The couple of Leemond Village, Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande were at large up to press time but the police release stated that arrests are expected to be made soon. Constable Singh is leading investigations.