Kangaloo: Senators, wear your masks

SENATE President Christine Kangaloo on Tuesday warned senators to wear their face masks properly as a precaution against covid19.

"May I just reminded senators you are supposed to be wearing the mask while you are in the chamber and wearing the mask properly? I am now seeing where some senators have the mask beneath their noses. That's not the right way to wear it. It makes no sense to be wearing the mask if that's what you're doing.

"Please don't put me in the position of now being the 'mask police' and having to call out senators for not wearing their mask properly."

Kangaloo said senators can only take off their masks at the podium. "You go into the booth, you take it off, you make your contribution, you put it back on and you leave. Okay?"

Earlier she asked Opposition Senator Anil Roberts to "tone it down," then ended his speech, and ejected him for saying, "Madam, I humbly apologise for saying this is a joke."

She told senators to respect the Senate, after some reaction to Roberts' ejection.