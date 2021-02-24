Jamaica add Bonner, Campbell for Red Force semifinal clash

West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner was added to the Jamaica Scorpions squad for the Super50 match vs Red Force. - (AFP PHOTO)

JAMAICA Scorpions got a boost hours ahead of their semifinal clash against TT Red Force in the CG Insurance Super50 tournament, as West Indies Test players John Campbell and Nkrumah Bonner have joined the squad after the tour of Bangladesh.

Red Force and Scorpions will play in semifinal one at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, from 1.30 pm, on Wednesday.

Campbell and Bonner will replace fast bowler Oshane Thomas and batsman Paul Palmer Jnr. Campbell and Bonner are expected to feature in the starting XI to steady an inconsistent Scorpions batting lineup. Bonner, who made his West Indies Test debut on the tour of Bangladesh, was the player of the series.

A Cricket West Indies release on Wednesday said, "For the second day/night semifinal between Guyana Jaguars and Windward Islands Volcanoes on Thursday, the Jaguars left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer and experienced left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul will replace wicket-keeper/batsman Kemol Savory and batsman Assad Fudadin. For Windward Islands Volcanoes, Kavem Hodge, the right-handed batsman who also bowls left-arm spin, has been included in place of opener Desron Maloney.

"In advance of the fifth-sixth place match on Friday, between Barbados Pride and Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the Hurricanes fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton will come in for seamer Jeremiah Louis and wicket-keeper Amir Jangoo."

The unbeaten Red Force remain unchanged.