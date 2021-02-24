Franklin Khan under the gun on Friday

Franklin Khan -

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan will face a no-confidence motion on Friday in the House of Representatives for his handling of the country's energy sector, filed by Opposition MP for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee.

Parliamentary sources told Newsday the time since the last sitting had been sufficient for the motion to qualify to be lodged.

Khan told Newsday he was unfazed.

News of the motion came from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a UNC virtual meeting on Monday night.

"MP David Lee has filed a motion of no confidence in the Minister of Energy Franklin Khan. I will take them on on Friday. All our speakers are ready, set to go."

She added that owing to current uncertainty over the eventual fate of the Guaracara refinery, she intends to file a bill to repeal recent amendments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Act 2020, which excludes public-private partnerships and government-to-government deals from the remit of the parent act.

By Tuesday, the motion was on the order paper for Friday's sitting of the House.

Lee's motion states, "Whereas the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries has shown his inability to competently execute his duties to bring certainty and stability to the national energy sector;

be it resolved that this House express its loss of confidence in the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries."

Khan, in a brief message to Newsday on Tuesday,said, "I and the Government will respond to the no-confidence motion with confidence."

Newsday is still awaiting a response to a query about the Government's views on Persad-Bissessar's proposed amendment bill.