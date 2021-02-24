Eggs in one basket

UP UNTIL this point, this country has had a sterling record on immunisation.

Because vaccination is mandatory for entry to secondary schools, the immunisation coverage rate has generally been high – usually above 90 per cent.

It is distressing, therefore, to see a different situation now unfolding in relation to the covid19 vaccines.

The Prime Minister’s confirmation that the State’s plan to secure a first wave of jabs from international bodies has been frustrated now seems to raise the prospect that this country will remain closed to the world indefinitely.

The informal “lockdown” to which we have been subject – with all its deleterious effects on commerce, education, people’s mental health and society in general – may have to stay in place until further notice, while much of the rest of the world moves on.

This state of affairs is hard to swallow, given the Government’s own repeated assurances, the perception – sometimes internationally – that the management of the crisis here has been watertight and the tremendous sacrifices made by so many people to date.

Under pressure, given the confusing signals sent by his administration, Dr Rowley sought to explain the situation on Monday by saying bigger countries have sucked up the limited supply of vaccines. He broke it down thus: “Who have corn feed their fowl and who have more corn feed more fowl.”

But the Prime Minister should have heeded another saying: don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

The Government has for months planned to inoculate 20 per cent of the population through Covax. Where was the rest to come from?

By Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s own admission, this country needs enough doses to cover almost the entire population. In September 2020, he told the country, “In the context of covid19, we need to attain a vaccination rate to get herd immunity of 95-97 per cent.”

Mr Deyalsingh told Parliament earlier this month that the country had already spoken to three vaccine manufacturers – Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm – and was soon to talk to a fourth, Johnson & Johnson.

Now it seems those talks should have taken place earlier.

Dr Rowley’s explanation of the country’s present predicament, that the problem is one of supply, does not mesh well with another government position, that it was not rushing to acquire vaccines before they received certain regulatory approvals.

Why have we taken so long to approach countries like India, a global centre of vaccine production? Insular thinking and disregard for our international allies may now cost us dearly.

Ostensibly on the ground of safety, we played a waiting game that today leaves us exposed to this deadly virus – or else trapped by the borders closed to help keep us safe – for much longer.