Covid19 cases down to 120

THE number of active covid19 cases is now down to 120.

In its 4 pm update on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said there were four new cases of the virus, but eight more patients had recovered within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total of recovered patients to 7,431.

There have been a total of 7,690 reported covid19 cases in TT to date.

There are 12 patients in hospital, two in step-down facilities, 243 in state quarantine and 102 in self-isolation.

The total number of tests done is now 95,557 with 44,969 of those being done at private labs.

The death toll remains 139.