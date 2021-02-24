CMO: Maha Shivaratri services can be held

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram. FILE PHOTO -

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram says Maha Shivaratri services can be held by the Hindu community once covid19 protocols are followed.

He was responding to a query as to whether religious services could be held at midnight and whether the length of services might be extended.

He was speaking during Wednesday’s Health Ministry covid19 media briefing.

Assuming the question referred to the upcoming Shivaratri celebrations by the Hindu community, Parasram said the guidelines for places of worship were occupancy of 50 per cent or less, and services being kept to 90 minutes or less.

"I think those services can be held within the realm of those guidelines," he said. "It doesn’t stipulate how many times a day you could have those services, for example, so I think it can be held – of course bearing in mind that we continue our mask-wearing, we try to minimise the number of people who congregate at any given time, and of course look at the length of the services.”