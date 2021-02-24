Becoming better you

THE EDITOR: We must first become the transformation which we hope to see in others. The supernatural cosmic power for change and betterment lies within the grasp of every living person.

This omnipotent force cannot be seen. It can however be felt once we strip away our personal ego and prejudices. In time, we may find ourselves immersed and spiritually refreshed by subjecting ourselves to that Great and Omniscient Being who has no limitations and knows no end.

Our interpretation of people, things and situations as evil, unwholesome or having little or no significance to life hinges on the limited capacity of our intellects. Without a spiritual compass we will be lacking that valuable sense of direction. The Creator speaks to us through various mediums, so it is important for us to give Him our undivided attention so that he can lead us.

We can experience a more fulfilling existence by clearing away the negative vibrations from within us. Our major goal in life is to strive toward spiritual growth and development.

We can create the right frame of mind by setting and accomplishing noble goals that would prove beneficial to society. Always keep in mind that life’s priceless laurels can be discovered within and among you. Strive in every way possible to become that change you desire to see in people around you.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail