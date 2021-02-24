Bandit shot in attempted PoS robbery

An armed bandit tried to rob a food outlet on Frederick Street on Tuesday afternoon, but was himself shot as the owner of the business challenged him with a gun of his own.

According to reports, at about 1.30 pm an armed man entered Grill King on Frederick Street, Port of Spain and announced a hold-up.

But the owner of the business drew his own licensed gun and fired several shots at the bandit ,who ran away.

Sources told Newsday soon after the attempted robbery, the bandit went to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment and was arrested by police.